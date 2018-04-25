The Seagull Is a Platform for a Definitive Annette Bening Performance

Photo: Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures Classics

As he demonstrated in The Seagull and would refine in the three, arguably greater, dramatic masterpieces that followed, Anton Chekhov had the ability to transform seemingly idle conversation into music, with every instrument noodling away in its private sphere and yet somehow coalescing into a melancholy human symphony.

The new adaptation, directed by Michael Mayer from a script by Stephen Karam (who wrote the eerie, neo-Chekhovian drama, The Humans), pares down the chitchat and breaks up some of that ensemble flow. Here, the narrative beats are heavy, reaction shots abound, and wordless discursions are numerous. The intent, of course, is to make a movie rather than a piece of filmed theater, with the result that some of Chekhov’s distinctive music is lost — but that a surprising amount of tension is gained. Despite a few scenes that are too on the nose, The Seagull (which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and will open in theaters May 11) turns out to be very fine. Above all, it’s a platform for a handful of definitive performances.

Chief among those is Annette Bening’s Arkadina, the aging actress who returns to her estate/farm on a lake outside of Moscow with her lover, Russia’s most celebrated short-story writer, Trigorin (Corey Stoll). There waits her high-strung son, Treplev (Billy Howle), who’s eager to present his own work, a symbolic dream play he intends as a challenge to the classical theater in which his mother made her name. (“What we need are new forms!” he declares.) In the face of such provocation, it should hardly surprise him that Arkadina offers stinging comments about his lofty allegory — but shock him it does. He stops the play and stomps off into the woods, while Arkadina asks, with feigned ingenuousness, “What did I do?”

I wanted to scream at the screen when I heard that line. Arkadina is one of literature’s most narcissistic mothers — which is saying something — and yet Bening makes her damnably human. There is no living actor more able to show the tension between the performer and the desperate person underneath, struggling to hold the mask in place. Bening’s Arkadina wears a shade too much makeup — nothing garish, just noticeable — and puts all her acting wiles into convincing her family, perhaps even herself, that her fame, fortune, and youthful good looks are at their peak. Bening makes Arkadina acidly smart, using her huskiest tones to undercut the other characters’ prevarications. But how deluded she is about her own miserliness. And how hungrily she monitors Trigorin’s responses, so dependent on the famed author to complete her that she pays only fleeting attention to the son who needs her to complete him. Treplev, who plainly has a Hamlet complex, is also over the moon for his “muse,” Nina (Saoirse Ronan), the aspiring actress who longs for fame and is instantly magnetized by Trigorin.

Though one of the characters jokes that unrequited love happens only in plays, The Seagull is actually a riot of the unrequited. One person loves another who loves a third who loves a fourth, each man or woman longing to fill an essential emptiness that is unlikely ever to be filled, certainly not in a society as decadent and dispirited as Tsarist Russia in its final years. (Chekhov didn’t live to see the revolution, though he was attuned to its rumblings.) Mayer and Karam’s swift pacing brings out all the farcical underpinnings in Chekhov’s play, so that you register how Elisabeth Moss as Masha, the floridly forlorn daughter of the estate manager, trails after Treplev who trails after Nina while the hapless schoolteacher, Medvedenko (Michael Zegen), trails after her — observed by Masha’s mother, Polina (Mare Winningham), who pines for the middle-aged local doctor, Dorn (Jon Tenney). The actors are all you could wish for, and Moss is something more. From the character’s famous response to the question of why she dresses in black, which she breaks into two parts (“I am in mourning. [Pause] For my life”) to the glint of demonism that accompanies her vodka-swilling, Moss shows how despair has made Masha reckless — and how Masha wrestles with that recklessness every second of every day. She bursts into tears thinking of how Medvedenko loves her, but she’ll never manage to treat him with tenderness.

Watching The Seagull, you can easily see how Chekhov — physician, famed story writer, struggling playwright — divided himself into three parts: Dorn, the sympathetic healer who wishes he could, like an artist, minister to sick souls; Treplev, the youthful showboater obsessed with finding a different artistic syntax to express suffering; and the celebrated Trigorin, who takes a clinical — borderline vampiric — approach to humankind, constantly making notes on people he intends to transform into characters in stories. Tenney is a lively, handsome Dorn, although the character remains a rough draft for Uncle Vanya’s Astrov. As Trigorin, Stoll underplays fascinatingly: This is a writer guarding his energy, removing himself from the world to be able to study it, frame it. Trigorin is like Chekhov’s warning to himself of what happens when artistic dispassion interferes with empathy.

Howle looks and acts like too much of a soap-stud fully to convey Treplev’s inner flip-flops, but he plays the part with intensity, and he and Bening do a bang-up job in the bandaging scene — when Arkadina ministers to Treplev’s self-inflicted gunshot wound and ends up ripping off whatever emotional scabs her son has formed. As Arkadina’s elderly brother, Sorin, Brian Dennehy is merely perfect. He has the serenity — and morbid humor — of a man who knows he’s on his way out.

The movie’s lone disappointment is Ronan, who isn’t remotely bad, but suggests a limitation I’ve never seen in her: She can’t give herself to a character she doesn’t respect. She plays the early Nina as a mindless romantic, blushing at her sudden proximity to fame. Her final scene is as moving as her investment in the role will allow, but tragedy eludes her. The part is admittedly a killer. I’ve seen half a dozen actresses go down in flames in that last scene, and even the sublime Vanessa Redgrave — in Sidney Lumet’s weirdly overemphatic film, in which characters are constantly taking one another’s faces in their hands — got only halfway there. The exception was Carey Mulligan, who in a British production a decade ago suggested a woman simultaneously opened up and destroyed. (The feat was doubly difficult given that her Treplev was Gareth from the original British The Office. (Other weird Treplevs I’ve seen: Philip Seymour Hoffman and Data from Star Trek.)

Mayer gives us too many shots of characters staring out windows while Trigorin and Nina go rowing on the lake — it’s like all of Russia is watching their courtship. But he and Karam keep their touch relatively light until the ending, when they do two things that are very smart and one that’s unforgivable. They eliminate part of Dorn’s final line (the last words of the play), which are now redundant. They close on a long, plaintive shot of Arkadina, who knows in her bones the truth of what has happened — and Bening has made an art of those shots since her wordless but epic reaction to the news of her boyfriend’s death in Bugsy. What’s unforgivable is adding a Nina voice-over, a repetition of a line from Treplev’s allegorical play. It’s effective in its way, but cheap devices can be. A less-charitable critic would suggest that Mayer be beaten on the kidneys with a large stick and then forced to cull the lines from all existing prints. I’d suggest the latter without the beating, if at all possible. Repurposing the lines of a soulful but pretentious young character as an epilogue for the whole play is using Chekhov’s best dramatic instincts against him. It cannot stand.