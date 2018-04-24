The Symbiote Is All Smiles in the New Venom Trailer

If the cinematic canon of sci-fi monster flicks has taught us anything, it’s that scientists are so busy asking if they can do something, they never bother to ask if they should do it. So, to answer the existential query apparently made by Riz Ahmed’s Venom villain, “No, combining a human with a super-strong alien parasite is not a great idea.” Of course, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock figures that out pretty quick, after Jenny Slate asks for his help in investigating the whole symbiote issue. On one hand, Eddie does descend into a full-on Harvey/Donny Darko situation in which he talks, out loud, to the new, malevolent resident that has moved into his body. On the other hand, now he can run through trees. Is it a fair trade-off? Who’s to say? Looks like it’ll have to be you, when you see Marvel’s anti-hero in action on October 5, 2018.