The Tale Teaser: HBO Brings Laura Dern’s Sundance Standout to TV

Laura Dern’s ascendancy continues with The Tale, one of the most-talked-about films at Sundance this year. Dern stars as producer and documentarian Jennifer Fox in a drama based on Fox’s own life, in which she confronts repressed memories of sexual abuse she suffered as a young teenager. In somewhat of a surprise at the festival, The Tale ended up being bought by HBO and distributed on TV rather than in theaters. HBO will air the film on May 26. Even with a 15-second trailer, it’s already chilling.