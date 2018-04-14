The Weeknd Almost Chokes Up During Coachella Performance

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

The Weeknd, the saddest of sad boys, seemed close to tears during his headlining performance at Coachella last night. In a series of videos posted online, Abel Tesfaye can be seen getting very emotional while singing “Call Out My Name” and “Privilege,” two of the songs from My Dear Melancholy that are maybe/probably/definitely about his recent breakup with Selena Gomez. Take a look at some of the footage below:

According to an article in Elle. Selena was not in the audience during the performance, but Justin Bieber and The Weeknd’s other ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, might have been? Oh, the melodrama.