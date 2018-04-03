Night School Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Whips Kevin Hart Into Academic Shape
Welcome to the trailer for Night School (not to be mistaken for the NBC sitcom Night Court) which finds the perpetually unlucky Kevin Hart returning to his old stomping grounds in the hopes of getting his GED. Hart’s astute grill salesman blows up his barbecue store, and if he wants to redeem himself as a fancy stockbroker, he must finally get that sweet, sweet high-school diploma — which Tiffany Haddish’s teacher won’t easily hand over. If only he could be cured of his “learning herpes!” From the Girls Trip director, it’ll be out in September.
Watch Now
