Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

A Quiet Place Could Win the Box Office This Weekend

The John Krasinski–directed horror movie could reach the $30 million mark in its opener.

28 mins ago

Molly Ringwald Wrote an Essay on John Hughes in the Era of #MeToo

“How are we meant to feel about art that we both love and oppose?”

1:58 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Atlanta’s ‘Teddy Perkins’

As the episode continues, it blooms into full-blown horror.

1:49 p.m.

Marisa Tomei Is the Architect of Murder in the Trailer for The First Purge

“Our neighborhood is under siege from a government who doesn’t give a shit about any of us.”

1:42 p.m.

Joaquin Phoenix and a Hammer: The Story Behind an Unforgettable Action Sequence

In You Were Never Really Here, director Lynne Ramsay achieves something startling and entirely unexpected.

1:19 p.m.

A Very Funny Joke About a Very Dead Horse

Funny comedian Nate Bargatze tells a funny story about a dead horse he saw one time.

12:58 p.m.

Scandal Recap: A Gladiator Disarmed

These final episodes are focused on redeeming the idea of America itself.

12:57 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Is Producing an HBO Comedy About Instagram Fame

Unsubscribed is written and executive-produced by Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson.

12:02 p.m.

Michelle Pfeiffer Is Stunning in Where Is Kyra?

See this on the big screen.

11:33 a.m.

The Many Layers of Atlanta’s ‘Teddy Perkins’

It glides lightly over the possibility of being interpreted in any one way, and that’s the source of its eeriness.

11:00 a.m.

Let’s Talk About the Nail Scene in A Quiet Place

It boils down the best of John Krasinski’s horror debut into one harrowing sequence.

10:42 a.m.

The 10 Best Moments on Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy

The Beyoncé references, SZA rapping, a proposition for Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna, and so much more.

10:00 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: Fine, Destiny

“Teddy Perkins” is an episode you’ll be thinking about for a long time.

10:00 a.m.

Watch This Lost in Space Trailer That’s Only About Parker Posey’s Dr. Smith

Nice to meet you, Dr. Smith.

9:38 a.m.

Was That Donald Glover in Whiteface Creeping Everyone Out on Atlanta?

Meet Teddy Perkins.

9:30 a.m.

Killing Eve Is Instantly Addictive Television

It has the potential to be BBC America’s new Orphan Black.

9:13 a.m.

Lorde Is Sorry She Captioned Her Bathtub Photo With Whitney Houston Lyrics

“Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote.”

8:30 a.m.

Remember When Roseanne Ran for President?

Here are eight things we learned from her 2015 documentary, Roseanne for President!

8:21 a.m.

Gideon Adlon Is Ready for Anything

Pamela Adlon’s eldest daughter prepares to navigate stardom — and answer the tough questions — in the era of #MeToo.

1:04 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Takes on Sean Hannity’s ‘Ass Clown’ Comment

There’s a lot to unpack here.