In news worth linking to in your bio, Tiffany Haddish is producing an HBO comedy about Instagram fame. Per Variety, Haddish is executive producing Unsubscribed, “an examination of female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle” written by The Mindy Project actress Xosha Roquemore and writer/former Vulture recapper Danielle Henderson. The show is still in early development, but there better be at least one episode about the dangers of posting and/or talking about Beyoncé.