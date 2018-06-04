Tiffany Haddish, Who Really Does Have No Filter, Is Producing an HBO Comedy About Instagram Fame

By
Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Essence

In news worth linking to in your bio, Tiffany Haddish is producing an HBO comedy about Instagram fame. Per Variety, Haddish is executive producing Unsubscribed, “an examination of female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle” written by The Mindy Project actress Xosha Roquemore and writer/former Vulture recapper Danielle Henderson. The show is still in early development, but there better be at least one episode about the dangers of posting and/or talking about Beyoncé.

Sources

Variety

Tags:

Tiffany Haddish Is Producing an HBO Show About Instagram