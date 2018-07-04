While a guest on The Tonight Show Friday night, Tiffany Haddish told Jimmy Fallon a tale from her book The Last Black Unicorn. If you’ve read her book, it’s the story where Tiffany Haddish dropped it so low, a grandfather shuffled off this mortal coil and passed on into the next life. While the incident reportedly made Haddish skittish about dancing, an integral part of her job as a bar mitzvah hype woman, or “energy producer,” the man’s family eventually reached out to let her know the man died doing what he loved. The family also sent Haddish a tip, which is really quite nice, considering their father straight-up died.