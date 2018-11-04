Tig Notaro Lands Star Trek: Discovery Guest Role

Comedian Tig Notaro is the latest recruit to board Star Trek: Discovery. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the One Mississippi star will have a guest role in the CBS All Access drama’s second season. She’s set to play the USS Hiawatha’s chief engineer Denise Reno. If you’re a Trekkie unfamiliar with the USS Hiawatha, that’s not too surprising. According to THR, the Akula-class ship was only briefly mentioned in the video game Starfleet Command. Supposedly it’s affiliated with the Federation Starfleet, so do with that information what you will as you come up with Reno fan theories.