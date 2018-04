Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

John Krasinski Is Trading in Horror for Sci-Fi with Next Movie Life On Mars

After the success of “A Quiet Place” Krasinski is a hot commodity.

10:05 p.m.

Everything Meghan Markle Does in Her Final Season on Suits

A running list.

10:02 p.m.

Tig Notaro Lands Star Trek: Discovery Guest Role

She’ll play Denise Reno, chief engineer of the USS Hiawatha.

9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Listening to Children of a Lesser God, 30 Years Later

A production that makes a virtue of the play’s datedness.

8:57 p.m.

Hearts Beat Loud Trailer: Nick Offerman Wants to Be in a Father-Daughter Band

Unfortunately his teenage daughter has studying to do.

6:32 p.m.

7 Best New Songs of the Week: Drake, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, A$AP Rocky

Drake’s “Nice for What” is finally his first genuine song for the ladies.

5:20 p.m.

L.A. Prosecutors Reviewing Kevin Spacey Sex-Crimes Case

Spacey is also the subject a Metropolitan Police investigation in London, and a complaint filed with Nantucket police.

5:00 p.m.

Terrence Howard Turned His Home Into a Haunted House – Don’t Worry, It’s for TV

Terrence Howard’s Fright Club will air May 24.

3:53 p.m.

Annie Murphy Can’t Help But Bring Her Schitt’s Creek Vocal Fry Home With Her

“Luckily, it fades after two weeks and my husband is thrilled when it finally stops.”

3:23 p.m.

Spotify, Hulu Will Offer $13 Bundled Subscriptions

Once enough streaming services bundle together, we’ll have re-created cable TV.

3:10 p.m.

An Introduction to Spanish Horror: 15 Movies You Need to See

In advance of Marrowbone, here are some of the best scary movies out of Spain.

2:59 p.m.

Tearful Witness Lashes Out at Bill Cosby in Court: ‘You Remember Me, Don’t You?’

Chelan Lasha told the courtroom, “I trusted him.”

2:52 p.m.

Rampage Is the Only Mutant Alligator Movie With the Guts to Re-create 9/11

It’s all fun and giant gorillas until the towers come down.

2:32 p.m.

Netflix Will Skip Cannes, But Not Without Shading the Fest First

“[Netflix is] 100 percent about the art of cinema. And by the way, every other festival in the world is too,” Ted Sarandos said.

2:23 p.m.

Tim Allen Is Not a Working-Class Hero

Please do not reboot his shows to appeal to “the heartland.”

12:51 p.m.

Mitzi Shore, Owner of the Comedy Store, Dead at 87

Her son Pauly Shore reportedly took her to the Comedy Store Monday to say good-bye.

12:25 p.m.

Inside Liquid Sky, the Heroin-Fueled New Wave Alien Invasion Time Forgot

Liquid Sky, which screens at Quad Cinemas starting April 13, constructed a monument to a specific strain of hedonism.

12:02 p.m.

First Cosby Witness Says She Woke Up to Him Forcing Himself Into Her Mouth

Heidi Thomas is the first accuser to testify against Cosby in the retrial.

11:02 a.m.

Oh Dang, Elaine May Is Coming Back to Broadway

Lila Neugebauer will direct Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery.

10:55 a.m.

America’s Next Top Model Season-Finale Recap: Hangar In There

A bizarre, convoluted, and self-congratulatory finale.