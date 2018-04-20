Fans Thank Tina Fey for Her Inspiration, She Thanks Them With Surprise Hugs

The musical version of Tina Fey’s hit film Mean Girls has opened on Broadway, and The Tonight Show celebrated by having fans offer their heartfelt thanks to the prolific comedy writer for being an inspiration. Well, not directly. Fans were asked to direct their thanks to a poster for the new Mean Girls show. But behind that poster was Fey, listening to every word, and bolting out to surprise her fans with hugs and, of course, jokes. Oh, and Jimmy Fallon was there too. And after all the fans had gone, the late night host just barely managed to hold back tears of his own as he offered up his own toast to Tina.