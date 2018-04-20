Latest News from Vulture

2:04 a.m.

Fans Thank Tina Fey for Her Inspiration, She Thanks Them With Surprise Hugs

Oh, and Jimmy Fallon was there too.

12:37 a.m.

Ariana Grande’s New Single Is Here and So Is the Mind-Bending Video

It’s kind of like Blade Runner but the weather is better.

Yesterday at 11:58 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Not Even @Neilhimself

If Neil Gaiman walks into a comic book store but isn’t recognized, was he ever really there?

Yesterday at 11:43 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: High Maintenance

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital dives into the #MeToo movement.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: Be Safe Out Here

Al finds himself in the midst of a ghost story.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Theater Review: An Unaccustomed New Approach to My Fair Lady

Putting Eliza in the driver’s seat.

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Lawsuit Claims Oprah Stole the Idea for Greenleaf

Being sued might her most presidential move yet.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: Zip Zap Death Drop

Miz Cracker is surely the frontrunner now, no?

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Recap: Liaisons Dangereuses

Ron Ron Juice is the sacred, sacramental drink of Jersey Shore.

Yesterday at 6:51 p.m.

Prince Died Due To An Accidental Overdose of Counterfeit Vicodin

No criminal charges will be fired related to the singer’s death.

Yesterday at 6:29 p.m.

Cosby Defense Team Again Tries, Fails to Get a Mistrial

The judge sided with the prosecution.

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

Javier Bardem Is ‘Absolutely Not’ Ashamed to Have Worked With Woody Allen

He also has “doubts” about Allen allegedly sexually abusing his daughter.

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

Amazon Is Making Utopia Series With Gillian Flynn

The author has also signed an overall development deal with Amazon Studios.

Yesterday at 4:01 p.m.

Kanye Is Releasing Two Albums This Summer

A solo project, plus a collab with Kid Cudi.

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

The 12 Biggest Questions Ahead of Westworld Season Two

Does Dolores have a plan for her revolution? Will we see the outside world? What is Shogun World?

Yesterday at 3:33 p.m.

Here’s How to Hear Beyoncé’s Coachella Weekend 2 Performance

A backup dancer confirmed Beyoncé has a few surprises planned for her second Beychella performance.

Yesterday at 2:59 p.m.

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda Is a Gracefully Moving Portrait of the Legendary Composer

The documentary will premiere on Mubi this summer after its theatrical run.

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

29 of the Year’s Most Giftable Coffee-Table Books (So Far)

Whether they’re into Maira Kalman, Muhammad Ali, or the Stanley Kubrick movie that was never made.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Behold, Julianna Margulies in Her Strawberry-Blonde Dietland Wig

A Vulture exclusive.

Yesterday at 1:47 p.m.

Bask in the Glory of Prince Gyrating in This New ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Footage

The Purple One knows how to rehearse.