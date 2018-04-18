Tina Fey Can Have It All, Will Host the Saturday Night Live Finale

For the final three episodes of this season of Saturday Night Live, the show will welcome back a pair of hosting veterans and your future Lando Calrissian. Donald Glover had been previously announced, but he will now be followed by Amy Schumer with Kacey Musgraves, and then Tina Fey will wrap up the season with Nicki Minaj. Musgraves is fresh off the release of her new, acclaimed album, Golden Hour, and Minaj just dropped a pair of singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun Li,” which is just enough new material for an SNL set.