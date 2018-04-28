To Dust and United Skates Win Tribeca Audience Awards

Photo: United Skates/Tribeca Film Festival 2018

Tonight the Tribeca Film Festival announced the winners of their two audience awards for both narrative and documentary films. Shawn Snyder’s To Dust took home the narrative award, while United Skates, directed and produced by Dyana Winkler and Tina Brown, won for documentary. Read the full list of winners and runners up below.

WINNERS

To Dust, directed by Shawn Snyder, written by Shawn Snyder, Jason Duran. Produced by Emily Mortimer, Alessandro Nivola, Ron Perlman, Josh Crook, Scott Lochmus. (USA) - World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Traumatized by the death of his wife, a Hasidic cantor obsesses over how her body will decay. He seeks answers from a local biology professor in this, unlikeliest of buddy comedies. With Geza Rohrig, Matthew Broderick.

● The film played in the Special Screenings section.

United Skates, directed and produced by Dyana Winkler, Tina Brown. (USA) - World Premiere. Credited with incubating East Coast hip-hop and West Coast rap, America’s roller rinks have long been bastions of regional African-American culture, music, and dance. As rinks shutter across the country, a few activists mount a last stand.

● The film played in the Documentary Competition section.

RUNNERS UP

Mapplethorpe, directed and screenplay by Ondi Timoner. Produced by Eliza Dushku, Nathaniel Dushku, Richard J. Bosner, Ondi Timoner. (USA) - World Premiere. In the late 1960s, art-school dropout Robert Mapplethorpe moves into the Chelsea Hotel with dreams of stardom. He quickly becomes the enfant terrible of the photography world as the downtown counterculture of 1970s New York reaches its zenith. With Matt Smith, Marianne Rendón, John Benjamin Hickey, Brandon Sklenar, McKinley Belcher III, Mark Moses.

● The film played in the U.S. Narrative Competition section.

Momentum Generation, directed and written by Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist. Produced by Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist, Colby Gottert, Greg Little, Justine Chiara, Karen Lauder, Laura Michalchyshyn, Lizzie Friedman, Tina Elmo. (USA) - World Premiere. In the 1990s, a band of teen surfers came together on the north shore of Oahu. Their unbridled talent and strong bonds of friendship would bring professional surfing to new heights. But as their stars rose, those bonds would be tested. With Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Benji Weatherley, Kalani Robb, and Ross Williams.

● The film played in the Documentary Competition section.