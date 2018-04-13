Hi, Tonya! As rumored, ex-figure skater (and I, Tonya subject) Tonya Harding will vie for Dancing With the Stars’ trophy in a new athletes-only edition. The competitors were announced Friday morning on Good Morning America. Harding will compete against other athlete stars, including Adam Rippon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Johnny Damon. See the full list below:
Adam Rippon, Olympian figure skater, paired with Jenna Johnson
Arike Ogunbowale, college basketball player, with Gleb Savchenko
Chris Mazdzer, Olympian Luger, with Witney Carson
Jamie Anderson, Olympia snowboarder, with Artem Chigvintsev
Jennie Finch Daigle, former softball pitcher, with Keo Motsepe
Johnny Damon, former MLB outfielder, with Emma Slater
Josh Norman, NFL cornerback, with Sharna Burgess
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former NBA superstar, with Lindsay Arnold
Mirai Nagasu, Olympian figure skater, with Alan Bersten
Tonya Harding, former competitive skater, with Sasha Farber
DWTS: Athletes begins Monday, April 30.