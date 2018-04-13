Photo: CGS/ABC

Hi, Tonya! As rumored, ex-figure skater (and I, Tonya subject) Tonya Harding will vie for Dancing With the Stars’ trophy in a new athletes-only edition. The competitors were announced Friday morning on Good Morning America. Harding will compete against other athlete stars, including Adam Rippon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Johnny Damon. See the full list below:

Adam Rippon, Olympian figure skater, paired with Jenna Johnson

Arike Ogunbowale, college basketball player, with Gleb Savchenko

Chris Mazdzer, Olympian Luger, with Witney Carson

Jamie Anderson, Olympia snowboarder, with Artem Chigvintsev

Jennie Finch Daigle, former softball pitcher, with Keo Motsepe

Johnny Damon, former MLB outfielder, with Emma Slater

Josh Norman, NFL cornerback, with Sharna Burgess

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former NBA superstar, with Lindsay Arnold

Mirai Nagasu, Olympian figure skater, with Alan Bersten

Tonya Harding, former competitive skater, with Sasha Farber

DWTS: Athletes begins Monday, April 30.