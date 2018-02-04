Taraji P. Henson Will Read Tracy Morgan’s Mind in What Men Want

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

We’re about to get a very intimate look at Tracy Morgan. According to Variety, the comedian and actor will join Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want, the gender-inverted remake of the romantic comedy What Women Want from 2000. His role has not yet been disclosed, but he will play opposite Henson’s ambitious sports agent character, who is able to make strides in the workplace after gaining the ability to read men’s thoughts. It was also announced that Aldis Hodge will join the movie, which is being directed by movie-musical specialist Adam Shankman.