6 mins ago

Cardi B Invites You to Party at Her Place in New ‘Bartier Cardi’ Music Video

Things are getting a little Eyes Wide Shut over at Cardi B’s house.

6 mins ago

The Terror Recap: Of Ice and Men

I’m gonna have nightmares after watching this.

6 mins ago

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Hot Tub Slime Machine

Like all epic poems, this episode of Vanderpump Rules begins in medias res.

9:17 p.m.

Dwayne Johnson Discusses Dealing With Depression: ‘We All Go Through the Sludge’

In a recent interview, the Rampage actor opened up about witnessing his mother attempt suicide when he was 15.

9:17 p.m.

Your Faves Want In On Janelle Monáe’s Hypothetical Missy Elliott Collaboration

Highly melanated, arch-android orchestrated.

8:23 p.m.

Instinct Creator Apologizes to Bones Fans for Extremely Similar Murder Storyline

“Very distressing and 100% unintentional,” Michael Rauch tweeted in response to viewers who noticed the similitude.

6:24 p.m.

Taraji P. Henson Will Read Tracy Morgan’s Mind in What Men Want

What’s going on in there?

4:22 p.m.

Modern Television Wouldn’t Exist Without Steven Bochco

Bochco pushed relentlessly to loosen commercial broadcast television’s restrictions on both content and style.

3:49 p.m.

The 8 Best Comics to Read in April

From a suicidal superhero to Walt Disney in rehab.

3:07 p.m.

The CW Renews Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and 8 More Shows

Black Lightning and Dynasty will both live to see a second season.

2:42 p.m.

Roseanne Just Broke a Ratings Record

More people have now seen the show than the 2018 Oscars.

2:29 p.m.

Meek Mill Judge Won’t Step Down, Denies Request to Reconsider His Sentence

The judge refuses to recuse herself.

12:43 p.m.

The Pilot for The Crossing Is Trying to Be the Next Lost

It’s unclear so far whether the intriguing premise will be worth the commitment.

12:23 p.m.

Meet the Women Who Will Testify Against Bill Cosby

They will take the stand beginning next week.

11:50 a.m.

NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Set a New Standard for Live Musicals

It was one of the most impressive things I’ve seen in the 20-plus years I’ve been writing about TV.

11:18 a.m.

The Case of Stormy Daniels vs. Donald J. Trump Gets a New Witness: Seth Rogen

“It was the least surprising thing that she could’ve said.”

10:57 a.m.

Vote for New York City’s Biggest Book Club

Five books have been nominated for the biggest book club in New York City. Voting continues through the month of April.

10:27 a.m.

John Oliver Compares Sinclair News Anchors to Members of a ‘Brainwashed Cult’

It’s the media version of Wild Wild Country.

10:00 a.m.

Edie Falco and Jay Duplass Are Terrific in Outside In

Lynn Shelton’s latest film is a multifaceted love story.

10:00 a.m.

Every Al Pacino Performance, Ranked

We ranked every Al Pacino performance, from Scarface to Scent of a Woman.