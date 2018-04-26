Donald Trump Praises Kanye, Criticizes Shania Twain in One Interview

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Kanye West has “good taste” according to known arbiter of distinction, President Donald Trump. During a long, rambling telephone interview Thursday morning with the hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends, the president reiterated that he’s the subject of a witch hunt, and shared kind words for Kanye. The rapper went on a tweetstorm Wednesday afternoon, calling Trump “his brother.” Trump responded to the praise: “He’s got good taste,” Trump said of the rapper. “Kanye looks and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country,” he said. “He’s smart. He says, ‘You know what, Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.’”

Speaking of Shania Twain, who rescinded her support for him last week, the president was less glowing. “Shania, who I think is terrific, made a mistake by saying, ‘I wish I didn’t go public with [supporting Trump],’” the president said. “We know how she feels. People have done that, and they’re amazed by what happens to their business. We have tremendous support. We have tremendous fans.”