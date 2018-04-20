You thought your tiny Maine town had it rough, what with the evil kid-murdering clown running around. But is that really much worse than a buried alien spaceship brainwashing your fellow Maineiacs into becoming psychotically violent? New Hampshire probably doesn’t have to deal with any of this. Them’s the breaks, however, when you live in Stephen King’s favorite state. According to Deadline, Universal has now laid claim to Tommyknockers, the upcoming movie adaptation of King’s book The Tommyknockers, to be directed by The Conjuring’s James Wan. In the sci-fi horror novel, residents of Haven, Maine fall under the sway of a newly discovered spacecraft, which slowly turns them into an alien hive mind. Jimmy Smits and Marg Helgenberger starred in the 1993 ABC miniseries version of The Tommyknockers. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, King said of his 1987 work, “The Tommyknockers is an awful book.”