We’re Getting an Unreleased Prince Album This Fall

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The contents of Prince’s famed Paisley Park vault are so vast and storied, they reportedly include enough unreleased music to last us the rest of our lives — and later this year, we’ll get the latest batch. Following last year’s Purple Rain reissue, Variety reports that Warner Bros. plans to release a collection of previously unheard Prince music in the form of an album, set for September. According to Spotify exec Troy Carter, who also serves as the entertainment adviser for Prince’s estate, the album will be less of a compilation and more “time-specific,” explaining how one of the vault’s archivists discovered a “special piece of work” that all involved with the estate agreed needed to be released to the public, though Carter has given no other specifics. Among other gems found in Prince’s treasure trove, Carter says they’ve recently come across the original lyrics to “Kiss” as well as “blueprints” for how Prince wanted his empire to be run. Carter says the estate is still deciding how to make the material accessible to fans. Last week, to mark the second anniversary of Prince’s death, his estate also released the original recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U.”