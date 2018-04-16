Vince Staples Calls Out R. Kelly During Coachella Interview

Harvey Weinstein is in rehab. Kevin Spacey is MIA. Charlie Rose is lonely in his mansions. R. Kelly is … tweeting “Ignition (Remix)” lyrics, and Vince Staples won’t let the R&B singer’s alleged crimes slide. During an interview with Everyday Struggle host Nadeska Alexis for Coachella, Vince called out Kelly, who’s been accused of holding women captive, grooming them, and sexually abusing them. “R. Kelly never went to jail and he’s a fucking child molester. He’s a child molester. He’s a child molester, and he pees on people, and he can’t read and write, and he didn’t go to jail. I’m a good person,” Vince said. “R. Kelly is a piece of fucking shit. If a piece of fucking shit R. Kelly didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, I’ll be all right.”

