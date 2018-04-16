Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

6 Great TV Episodes to Watch After Paying Your Taxes

From The Simpsons to The Honeymooners, sitcoms have mined the comedy of Tax Day for decades.

20 mins ago

Kendrick Lamar, Weinstein Investigations Win 2018 Pulitzer Prizes

New York’s Jerry Saltz won the award for criticism.

3:27 p.m.

Drake’s New Album Scorpion Will Sting Into Your Ears in June

Drake announced the title with a very Drive satin bomber.

3:15 p.m.

Vince Staples Calls Out R. Kelly During Coachella Interview

“If R. Kelly didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, I’ll be all right.”

3:15 p.m.

Philadelphia District Attorney Says Meek Mill’s Conviction Should Be Overturned

His legal team may now have the opportunity to appeal based on new evidence that a police officer in the case has a history of racial bias and abuse.

2:52 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Is Back and Still Brutal

The second season of the Hulu series is intense, upsetting, and once again elevated by a wrenching performance by Elisabeth Moss.

2:24 p.m.

What Lola Kirke Can’t Live Without

“’Have a f*cking water bottle’ is my motto in life.”

1:50 p.m.

Revive Your Addiction to Fyre Fest News With the Coming Hulu Docuseries

Find out how it all went wrong.

1:19 p.m.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Is a Mixed Bag

Cenac is a major talent, and there’s no reason to think this program won’t get stronger as it goes along.

12:25 p.m.

John Mulaney Shares the Time the SNL Staff Got Day Drunk in Front of Jon Hamm

Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with why he picked that shirt for Stefon.

12:04 p.m.

Janelle Monáe Sings About Contradictions in New Single ‘I Like That’

Dirty Computer will be released April 27.

12:00 p.m.

Read the Scandalous Page 58 From Younger’s Soon-to-Be Real Fake Novel

Charles … my goodness.

11:57 a.m.

Remembering Miloš Forman, an Artist in the Throes of Art

The late Czech-American director was allergic to creative stagnation of any sort, constantly posing new challenges to himself.

11:30 a.m.

Rachel Bloom and Adam Pally Promote New Movie With Deeply Ridiculous Music Video

For their new movie, Most Likely to Murder.

10:43 a.m.

Who Gets Out of Rampage With Their Dignity Intact?

The new video-game adaptation comes with a sprawling cast that’s a little higher quality than you might expect.

10:30 a.m.

We Now Know Who Actually Bought Stuff From Russell Crowe’s Divorce Auction

Are you not entertained?

10:00 a.m.

Drag Race, Samantha Bee, Claire Danes, and More Coming to Vulture Festival 2018!

In its fifth year in NY, the pop culture extravaganza will include the likes of Ava DuVernay, Claire Danes, Tracy Morgan, and so much more.

9:32 a.m.

The Rock Hall Induction’s Hottest Speech Trend? Dissing the Rock Hall Induction.

“Look, this is an honor long overdue.”

9:10 a.m.

Eminem’s Coachella Set Included Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and a Mean Tweets Segment

Eminem performed Snoop’s “Nothin’ But a G Thang” verse with Dre.

9:00 a.m.

The 100 Most Influential Pages in Comic Book History

From Superman to Smile, Mickey to Maus: Tracing the evolution of comic books by looking at the pictures, panels, and text that brought them to life.