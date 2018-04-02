Vote for One Book, One New York

Join New York City’s Biggest Book Club

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment announced the return of One Book, One New York, a citywide initiative that brings book-loving New Yorkers together to read the same book at the same time. This year’s campaign, in partnership with New York Magazine and Vulture, includes five candidate titles, each of which features a New York City neighborhood:

·         If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin

·         Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

·         White Tears by Hari Kunzru

·         Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue

·         When I Was Puerto Rican by Esmeralda Santiago

Throughout the month of April, New Yorkers can cast their votes at NYC.gov/OneBook to determine which book the whole city will read together.

