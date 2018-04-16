Photo: Vulture

Over the weekend of May 19 and 20, Vulture is bringing the 5th annual Vulture Festival to New York, presented by AT&T! When you’re married for five years, you’re supposed to get your partner wood. We considered this for Vulture Festival’s fifth year in New York. You know, just inviting the entire city to come look at a bunch of wood, loosely piled on an empty stage. But quickly we realized, it probably would be better and more fun to just program another great festival. So, that’s what we did!

This year we’ll have live events featuring Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Samantha Bee, Tracy Morgan, Retta, Ava DuVernay, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Julianna Margulies, Rachel Bloom, and Adam Pally, as well as the cast of Younger, Queen Sugar, and Star Trek: Discovery. Oh, and you know where doing a RuPaul’s Drag Race panel! Also, by popular demand, we have podcasts upon podcasts, including Throwing Shade, Queery, Dr. Gameshow, Good One, and Getting Curious, hosted by our favorite new Queer Eye Fab 5ver, Jonathan Van Ness. We’ll, also have events for podcastings two towns - S-Town and Crimetown. And more! More more more. More in the line-up below and more to be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be on sale Wednesday, April 18! At VultureFestival.com!

SATURDAY, MAY 19

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: JOHN LEGUIZAMO: IN CONVERSATION

Multi-hyphenate artist of stage, film, and television John Leguizamo joins Vulture Festival for the first time to chat about his new graphic novel Freak, his latest theater production Latin History for Morons, his diverse film career, and his general New York–y awesomeness. Panel to be followed by a book signing. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: THE GORGEOUS LADIES OF NETFLIX’S GLOW

Cast members Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Sydelle Noel join series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch to discuss the art of the body slam and just exactly how they made TV’s most badass comedy. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m: QUEERY LIVE

Comedian Cameron Esposito brings her LGBTQ+ interview podcast to Vulture Festival, where she’ll sit down with a special guest from the community and explore stories of identity, personality, and the shifting cultural matrix around gender, sexuality, and civil rights. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $20 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: DRAG RACE: TEN SEASONS LATER AND TAKING OVER THE MOTHER TUCKING WORLD

Gurl! RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorite queens are spilling the Tea. Revisit moments from 10 seasons that totally slayed, learn how to perfect your death drop and more. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.: THE WORLD PREMIERE OF AMC’S DIETLAND

Be the first to see creator Marti Noxon’s latest series Dietland (based on Sarai Walker’s book of the same name), then stick around for a juicy conversation with Noxon and cast members Julianna Margulies and Joy Nash. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: ONE BOOK, ONE NEW YORK

Which of the five titles — If Beale Street Could Talk, by James Baldwin, Manhattan Beach, by Jennifer Egan, White Tears, by Hari Kunzru, Behold the Dreamers, by Imbolo Mbue, When I Was Puerto Rican, by Esmeralda Santiago — will reign supreme when our citywide book-voting contest with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment comes to an end? Well, that’s a secret you’ll just have to wait and find out — but we can say the winning author — and, in the case of Beale Street, director Barry Jenkins, who is making a film of the book — will be with us. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets are free (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event) and will be made available upon the announcement of the winner.

2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.: DISH WITH THE CAST OF STARZ’S SWEETBITTER

How do you adapt an audacious debut novel about finding yourself in New York circa 2006 restaurant industry into a half-hour drama without losing an ounce of its biting charm? Sweetbitter author and executive producer Stephanie Danler joins cast members Ella Purnell and others to discuss one of television’s hottest new series about the life that happens to you while you’re waiting. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $25 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: GETTING OLDER WITH YOUNGER

The age-defying cast of Younger — Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis — and the show’s creator Darren Star deep-dive into love triangles, lies, and more at Vulture Festival. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL IN FIVE ACTS

Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her festival debut in this in-depth conversation about five of her most acclaimed film and TV projects, including her Golden Globe–winning turn in SundanceTV’s The Honourable Woman and current starring role in HBO’s The Deuce, on which she also serves as a producer. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CRIMETOWN LIVE

Marc Smerling and Zac Stuart-Pontier will indulge Vulture Festival with a live recording of their hit Crimetown podcast, which chronicles the history of organized crime in a particular American city. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $25 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: WILD HORSES LIVE

Longform improv troupe and best friends Wild Horses — Lauren Lapkus, Stephanie Allynne, Erin Whitehead, and Mary Holland — in their beloved show, The Perspective, have a fun and intimate chat with a special celebrity guest and then base an improv set on the conversation. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $25 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.: ROXANE GAY AND AMBER TAMBLYN PRESENT FEMINIST AF

Amber Tamblyn and Roxane Gay are bringing back their Vulture Festival staple reading series, Feminist As Fuck, for another afternoon showcasing the most daring voices in feminist writing today, made up of a diverse group of writers, actors, comedians, and musicians. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: TRACY MORGAN: IN HILARIOUS CONVERSATION

There is only one Tracy Morgan and he’ll be at Vulture Festival to talk about his new hit TBS comedy The Last O.G. and to discuss his return to comedy. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: LAS CULTURISTAS LIVE!

Comedians and beloved Vulture recappers of Rupaul’s Drag Race Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang are creating a special live spectacular version of their podcast, Las Culturistas, featuring an interview with a special celebrity guest, I Don’t Think So, Honey: The Gameshow, and more, so much more. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $20 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: AN EVENING WITH RACHEL BLOOM AND ADAM PALLY

Old friends and stars of Lionsgate’s (dark, really dark) comedy Most Likely to Murder Adam Pally and Rachel Bloom join comedy forces for a night of stories and music. A lot of inappropriateness to ensue. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

SUNDAY, MAY 20

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: JERRY SALTZ’S MAD MASTERLY TOUR OF THE MET BREUER

Wake up with Jerry! Join New York and Vulture’s senior art critic Jerry Saltz for an ultra-exclusive private tour of the Met’s Like Life exhibit. The tour will take place before public hours. Please note, end time is estimated and event could run longer. The Met Breuer (945 Madison Avenue). Tickets $150.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m: STAR TREK DISCOVERY: THE FUTURE IS DEFINITELY FEMALE

Join Star Trek Discovery cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Mary Chieffo, Mary Wiseman, Michelle Yeoh, and executive producer Gretchen J. Berg as they reveal the secrets to their distinctly female-forward mission on their CBS All Access series, Star Trek: Discovery. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS LIVE

What’s currently piquing the interest of Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness on his podcast? You’ll soon find out — at Vulture Festival! Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $20 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: BOOZY BRUNCH WITH YOUR BEST FRIENDS GILLIAN JACOBS, VANESSA BAYER AND PHOEBE ROBINSON

We won’t judge if you double-fist mimosas during this chat with the stars of the upcoming Netflix film Ibiza — Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, and Phoebe Robinson. Join the cast for brunch while they talk about their new movie and the lengths that friends will go to support one another, even when it includes - against your better judgment - ditching work to fly to Ibiza all to follow a hot DJ. Moderated by comedian and host of Late Night Whenever podcast Michelle Buteau. Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: REVISITING S-TOWN

Consider this the little podcast that could: A year after S-Town captured the nation with its genre-bending deep dive into one man’s life, Julie Snyder and Brian Reed will look back at how they crafted their pod-omenon to be less of a podcast, and more of a novel. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: TREAT YO’SELF TO AN EVENING WITH RETTA

No need for massages or fine leather goods when you can just see Retta in the flesh, damn it. The former Pawnee goddess is joining Vulture Festival to talk about her new show, Good Girls, her new memoir, So Close to Being the Shit, Y’all Don’t Even Know, and anything else she wants. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.: CLAIRE DANES AND JIM PARSONS’S A KID LIKE JAKE

Actors Claire Danes and Jim Parsons, director Silas Howard, and writer Daniel Pearle join the festival to discuss their upcoming critically acclaimed, Sundance-selected feature, A Kid Like Jake. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: THROWING SHADE LIVE

Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi are bringing their popular political comedy podcast Throwing Shade to Vulture Festival to throw some well-deserved side-eye at the people who deserve it and to play a game that will haunt you forever. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $25 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: FIX THIS: IT’S RAY DONOVAN

Emmy-nominated star of the Showtime hit drama Liev Schreiber and showrunner, executive producer, and director David Hollander make their Vulture Festival debut to discuss the series’s bold move from L.A. to New York for its upcoming sixth season. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.: IN CONVERSATION WITH SAMANTHA BEE, THE FULL FRONTAL TEAM, AND REBECCA TRAISTER

The hilarious Samantha Bee — along with Full Frontal’s Melinda Taub, Ashley Nicole Black, Allana Harkin, Mike Rubens and Amy Hoggart — in conversation with New York writer-at-large Rebecca Traister Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $40 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: BO BURNHAM GUESTS ON GOOD ONE LIVE

In a live episode of Vulture’s signature comedy podcast, Good One, Bo Burnham and host/Vulture senior editor Jesse David Fox will use one of Burnham’s best jokes as a way to examine Burnham’s evolution from a YouTube comedy wunderkind to director of Chris Rock’s most recent stand-up to writing and directing the critically acclaimed, Sundance breakout Eighth Grade. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $20 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.: AVA DUVERNAY AND THE CAST OF QUEEN SUGAR

Oscar-nominated director and executive producer Ava DuVernay returns to Vulture Festival with OWN’s Queen Sugar, also featuring cast members Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).

8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: DR. GAMESHOW LIVE

Jo Firestone and Manolo Moreno are bringing their cult-favorite Dr. Gameshow podcast to Vulture Festival, where they’ll play whatever games fans submit, regardless of quality, with two special guests. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $20 (includes complimentary access to the Vulture Lounge following the event).