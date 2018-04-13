How to Watch Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance From Home

Depending on your threshold for pain, festivals can either be an oasis of live music, nonstop partying, and excessive flower crowns … or, they’re a veritable hell. For those who can’t tolerate the ruckus, Coachella 2018 presents quite the conundrum: You want to see Beyoncé, but you absolutely do not want to touch the Indio desert or any one of those rowdy teens with a ten-foot pole. Well, there’s a hack for that. This year’s Coachella will livestream exclusively all weekend on YouTube, including Beyoncé’s headlining performance. She hits the stage Saturday night, April 14, at 11:05 p.m. PT (2:05 a.m. ET), and her set will go live at 11:10 p.m. PT (2:10 a.m. ET) on the stream’s first channel (there are four simultaneous feeds total, for different stages).

This is Beyoncé’s rescheduled headlining performance (she had to cancel last year’s due to her pregnancy), and it will reportedly feature 100 dancers. Some important notes: The stream will work on all the major platforms — mobile, desktop, and your TV — for optimal viewing party needs — and a YouTube Red subscription or any other form of payment is not required to watch it. The catch: YouTube is only streaming Coachella’s first weekend. In other words, this is it. Power nap and caffeinate accordingly.