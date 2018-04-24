Janelle Monáe and Lupita Nyong’o Danced to ‘Make Me Feel’ Without You Last Night

Please enjoy 26 seconds of uninterrupted bliss. Janelle Monáe premiered the “emotion picture” for her newest album Dirty Computer last night, and Lupita Nyong’o showed up to the Lincoln Center screening to lend her support. In the middle of a screening came an iconic flex: Monáe stood up and started dancing to Dirty Computer’s first single, “Make Me Feel” — you try staying still when that guitar riff plays! — and Nyong’o stood up to join her. And, to think, we’ve only just recovered from Beyoncé and Solange dancing to “Get Me Bodied.” Oh! That’s just the way you make us feel.