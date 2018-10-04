Black is the new pink. Specifically, these two black women: Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson, who have reunited for yet another visual splendor from Monáe’s forthcoming album. After stepping into their bisexual lighting in the “Make Me Feel” video, “PYNK” (which also reunites Monáe with Grimes) is strictly for the ladies. It is a shrine to femininity, however you identify with and flaunt it, that takes putting pussy on a pedestal as gospel. Behold Tessa popping out from between Janelle’s vagina-shaped pants. Witness them part a sea of gyrating bums to gaze at each other. Bow down before Janelle’s “sex cells” briefs, a glorious fortress for her untamed nether tresses. And give a round of applause for those panties with an, ahem, gripping message for Donald Trump. You’re probably blushing right now, but in just the intended pink hue.