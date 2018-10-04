Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Drake Has Trained His Sights on Wokeness

“Nice for What” is an exceptional act of image reform.

16 mins ago

Cosby Defense’s Opening Statement Aims to Paint Accuser As Gold Digger

“[Constand] attached all of her hopes on Cosby,” Cosby’s lawyer said. “I think you’re in for a surprise when you find out who this person is.”

2:35 p.m.

Alex, Inc. Is Proof That Tiya Sircar Needs Her Own Show

Forget the podcasting, it’s time to give Sircar something else to do.

2:00 p.m.

The 8 Most Important GIFs From Janelle Monáe’s ‘Pynk’ Video

Get your vagina pants on, ladies!

1:05 p.m.

T.J. Miller Charged for Calling in Fake Bomb Threat

A train attendant told investigators Miller was drunk during the trip and got into an argument with another passenger.

1:04 p.m.

Wild Wild Country Recap: Oh Sheela

The most shocking revelations from “Part 2” of Netflix’s Wild Wild Country.

1:00 p.m.

Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson Harness All Their Pussy Power in New Video

It’ll make you blush in just the right pink hue.

12:10 p.m.

Damian Lewis Is Playing That Crazy Toronto Mayor, Rob Ford

He’s gonna need a lot of prosthetics.

12:00 p.m.

25 of the Best Coming-of-Age Horror Movies

Relive your own adolescent horrors with Jennifer’s Body, Super Dark Times, Alucarda, and more.

11:25 a.m.

Lifetime’s You Trailer: Penn Badgley Is One Suave Stalker

Shay Mitchell also wants in on the action.

11:16 a.m.

A Quiet Place Had the Best Opening Ever for an Original Horror Movie

With a $50 million debut weekend, it’s also the third-highest opening for any horror film overall.

11:15 a.m.

Like a Movie Villain, Comedy Central Will Try to Roast Bruce Willis

“This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless assholes for a couple hours.”

10:25 a.m.

Holy Noldor, a Brand New J.R.R. Tolkien Book Is Getting Released This Year

Tolkien called The Fall of Gondolin “the first real story” of Middle-earth.

10:00 a.m.

8 Things Today’s Movie Musicals Can Learn from Grease

In honor of Grease’s theatrical rerelease, we’ve laid out eight important movie-musical lessons it has bestowed upon us.

9:58 a.m.

Cardi B Cannot Disclose What Happened in Her Prom Limo

“Forget it. I can’t get into it. Kids watch me now.”

9:40 a.m.

Seth Meyers’s Wife Gave Birth to Second Son in the Lobby of Their Building

“She looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants.”

9:00 a.m.

Which of These 33 Characters Will Die in Avengers: Infinity War?

We’ve ranked them in order, from safest to most likely to kick the bucket.

9:00 a.m.

In Beirut, Jon Hamm Has Fully Arrived on the Big Screen

Just as smart is Brad Anderson’s direction, which is clean and crisp but never on the nose.

8:16 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Flops of Jupiter

This is no ordinary duet episode of American Idol.

2:37 a.m.

Westworld Creators Release Video ‘Spoiling’ All of Season Two

A new video reveals star Evan Rachel Wood singing a song that seemingly offers clues as to whether Season Two is going to let you down.