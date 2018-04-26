Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie

By

With Avengers: Infinity War smashing its way into theaters, Marvel fans everywhere are scrambling to remember what exactly happened in the last 18 Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Worry not, Avenger-heads! We took to the streets of New York to get the ultimate recap of the MCU. You’ll get all the information you need right here. Remember The Incredible Hawk? Green Lantern? When Bane destroyed the bridges in Gotham? We cover it all.

Watch Now

  1. How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
  2. The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
  3. 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
  4. How to Protect Your Facebook Data
  5. Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
  6. 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
  7. 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
  8. Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
  9. Dogs Review Isle of Dogs
  10. How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack
  11. The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture
  12. 13 Scenes From the Leprechaun Movies That Feel Too Absurd to Exist
  13. Video Games Don’t Know How to Handle Current Events
Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.