Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
With Avengers: Infinity War smashing its way into theaters, Marvel fans everywhere are scrambling to remember what exactly happened in the last 18 Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Worry not, Avenger-heads! We took to the streets of New York to get the ultimate recap of the MCU. You’ll get all the information you need right here. Remember The Incredible Hawk? Green Lantern? When Bane destroyed the bridges in Gotham? We cover it all.
