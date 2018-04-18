The Final Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer Reveals an Entirely New Plot

In the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it seemed like Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady laid out the whole plot for fans. “I know why we’re here. A rescue op to save the dinosaurs from an island that’s about to explode. What could go wrong?” But it turns out that active volcano threatening to sink Isla Nublar wasn’t the real problem. In the final Fallen Kingdom trailer, we learn that evil corporate interests needed Grady and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to rescue the dinos for nefarious scientific (and probably military) purposes. Surprise! See all the new footage above, and refresh your memory with the first and second full trailers for Fallen Kingdom below. The movie arrives in theaters on June 22.