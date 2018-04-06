Marisa Tomei Is the Architect of Murder in the Trailer for The First Purge

By

If you thought The First Purge director Gerard McMurray was going to lean away from the political undertones of the franchise that he inherited from creator James DeMonaco, you were so, so wrong. As white elites monitor what is essentially the beta-testing round of the Purge — set among the captive population of Staten Island — a black man screams to his angry cohort, “Our neighborhood is under siege from a government who doesn’t give a shit about any of us!” It turns out the New Founding Fathers presiding over Purge-era America have a woman to thank for the country’s deadliest fake holiday: Marisa Tomei joins the franchise as Dr. May Updale, who devised the Purge as a psychological experiment to curtail crime in the country, and who, just in the course of the trailer, realizes she’s made a terrible mistake and there’s no shutting the Pandora’s box of her design. The First Purge arrives in theaters on July 4.

Watch Now

  1. 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
  2. 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
  3. Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
  4. Dogs Review Isle of Dogs
  5. How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack
  6. The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture
  7. 13 Scenes From the Leprechaun Movies That Feel Too Absurd to Exist
  8. Video Games Don’t Know How to Handle Current Events
  9. Cinematographers React to Rachel Morrison’s Historic Oscar Nomination
  10. Before Snapchat, See How Jeff Koons Made Iconic Public Art With Puppy
  11. The Best Supervillains Are Relatable Ones
  12. Why Edgar Wright Makes Some of the Best Movie Soundtracks
  13. This Underground Live-Action Monster Battle Is Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen
  14. 5 Iconic Moments From Guillermo del Toro Films
  15. How Black Panther Reinvents Hollywood Visions of Africa
The First Purge Trailer Shows How the Nightmare Was Born
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.