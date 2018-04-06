Marisa Tomei Is the Architect of Murder in the Trailer for The First Purge

If you thought The First Purge director Gerard McMurray was going to lean away from the political undertones of the franchise that he inherited from creator James DeMonaco, you were so, so wrong. As white elites monitor what is essentially the beta-testing round of the Purge — set among the captive population of Staten Island — a black man screams to his angry cohort, “Our neighborhood is under siege from a government who doesn’t give a shit about any of us!” It turns out the New Founding Fathers presiding over Purge-era America have a woman to thank for the country’s deadliest fake holiday: Marisa Tomei joins the franchise as Dr. May Updale, who devised the Purge as a psychological experiment to curtail crime in the country, and who, just in the course of the trailer, realizes she’s made a terrible mistake and there’s no shutting the Pandora’s box of her design. The First Purge arrives in theaters on July 4.