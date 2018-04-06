Marisa Tomei Is the Architect of Murder in the Trailer for The First Purge
If you thought The First Purge director Gerard McMurray was going to lean away from the political undertones of the franchise that he inherited from creator James DeMonaco, you were so, so wrong. As white elites monitor what is essentially the beta-testing round of the Purge — set among the captive population of Staten Island — a black man screams to his angry cohort, “Our neighborhood is under siege from a government who doesn’t give a shit about any of us!” It turns out the New Founding Fathers presiding over Purge-era America have a woman to thank for the country’s deadliest fake holiday: Marisa Tomei joins the franchise as Dr. May Updale, who devised the Purge as a psychological experiment to curtail crime in the country, and who, just in the course of the trailer, realizes she’s made a terrible mistake and there’s no shutting the Pandora’s box of her design. The First Purge arrives in theaters on July 4.
Watch Now
- 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
- 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
- Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
- Dogs Review Isle of Dogs
- How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack
- The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture
- 13 Scenes From the Leprechaun Movies That Feel Too Absurd to Exist
- Video Games Don’t Know How to Handle Current Events
- Cinematographers React to Rachel Morrison’s Historic Oscar Nomination
- Before Snapchat, See How Jeff Koons Made Iconic Public Art With Puppy
- The Best Supervillains Are Relatable Ones
- Why Edgar Wright Makes Some of the Best Movie Soundtracks
- This Underground Live-Action Monster Battle Is Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen
- 5 Iconic Moments From Guillermo del Toro Films
- How Black Panther Reinvents Hollywood Visions of Africa