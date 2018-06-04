Watch the Music Video for Drake’s New Song ‘Nice for What’

On Friday night Drake released the music video for his brand-new song “Nice for What,” and it looks like this time, Drake made something for the ladies. Just kidding, everything Drake does is for the ladies, but the “Nice for What” music video is for allllll the ladies, like every lady who has made or danced or starred in something you liked this past year. Even better, each lady is captured in what feels like her most natural setting. Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi studies in her Harvard sweatshirt, Issa Rae gets down to business leading a table of rowdy white execs, and, of course, Tiffany Haddish smokes a cigar in a crystal-studded bathtub in a sexy neon void. Drake, you’ve done it this time, just like you did it basically every other time before this one.