Sunday, April 29 will forever be known as the day Michelle Wolf divided America with her comedy stylings following her set at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but enough about politics for a moment, okay? [Inhales.] Because Wolf has a new variety-sketch series coming to Netflix, The Break, and the trailer for it was just released — take a break and watch it, if you will. “My show has jokes and sketches and celebrities,” she teases. “You know what, just watch the show, it’s really fun.” It’ll begin streaming weekly on May 27.