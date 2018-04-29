Latest News from Vulture

12:57 p.m.

Michelle Wolf’s Jokes Angered the Correspondents’ Association President

“Some of them made me uncomfortable.”

12:31 p.m.

Mira Sorvino on Ronan Farrow’s Weinstein Exposé: ‘All of a Sudden, I Mattered’

“I decided — against all kinds of fear and terror — to come out and speak.”

12:08 p.m.

What a Convenient Time to Watch the Trailer for Michelle Wolf’s New Netflix Show

It’s called The Break.

11:39 a.m.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Most Memorable Reactions from Correspondents’ Dinner

Some people are … quite unhappy.

10:02 a.m.

Donald Trump Really Wants This Person to Be the Next Correspondents’ Dinner Host

He also said Michelle Wolf “bombed” during her set.

9:26 a.m.

Michelle Wolf Is Already Defending Her Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jokes

From the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

8:04 a.m.

Michelle Wolf’s Best Jokes at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

It was ballsy and wonderful.

12:30 a.m.

Michelle Wolf Burns Everyone at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Not even being Rachel Maddow could save you.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

To Dust and United Skates Win Tribeca Audience Awards

Shawn Snyder’s To Dust took home the narrative award, while United Skates, directed and produced by Dyana Winkler and Tina Brown, won for documentary.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Kanye West Calls Emma González His Hero and She Is Not Impressed

Kanye isn’t the tweeter we want, and he also isn’t the tweeter we need.

Yesterday at 9:45 p.m.

MoviePass Users Shouldn’t Plan On Repeat Viewings of Infinity War

Or any other movie, for that matter.

Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

Cynthia Nixon’s Run for Governor Surprised Sarah Jessica Parker

“I didn’t know she would seek a gubernatorial seat.”

Yesterday at 1:34 p.m.

Kanye West Reveals Name and Significance of His New Album

“I want to forgive and stop hating.”

Yesterday at 11:58 a.m.

Donald Trump Reportedly Wants to Have Kanye West Over for Dinner

As friends do.

Yesterday at 11:36 a.m.

Alec Baldwin’s Trump Impression Is Ruining SNL, Says Rob Schneider

“Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor … he’s not a comedian.”

Yesterday at 10:49 a.m.

Bob Dylan Is Selling Whiskey Now! Would You Buy It?

It’s called Heaven’s Door.

Yesterday at 10:07 a.m.

What Was the Most Difficult Word for Claire Foy to Perfect on The Crown?

Those pesky vowels.

Yesterday at 9:34 a.m.

Colbert Rips Into the Flawed Logic of Charlie Rose’s Proposed #MeToo Show

“We don’t give criminals shows where they interview each other.”

4/27/2018 at 11:14 p.m.

Kanye Premieres New Single ‘Ye vs. the People’ Featuring T.I.

“That’s the problem with this damn nation/All blacks gotta be Democrats/We ain’t made it off the plantation.”

4/27/2018 at 10:19 p.m.

Eliza Dushku Recalls Her Most Unexpected Fan Encounter

There’s a time and place.