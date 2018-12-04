Pose Trailer: Ryan Murphy Invites You to Have a Ball

In the style of Paris Is Burning, the trailer for FX’s Pose approaches the 1980s New York ballroom world like a documentary, giving an introduction to the downtown dance scene that blossomed at the same time as Reaganite opulence by way of a few interviews with the show’s characters involved in it. The series made history by casting five transgender actors — Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, fashion model Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross — as trans characters, and also has Evan Peters and Kate Mara playing “New Jersey couple ‘Stan’ and ‘Patty,’ who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of New York City.” James Van Der Beek plays a financial kingpin and Peter’s boss. Pose premieres June 3.