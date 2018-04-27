This Trailer for Whitney Shows the Receipts

By

How much do you miss Whitney Houston? She was the “greatest female entertainer of the 20th century,” according to a fan quoted in the trailer for Miramax’s new documentary on the late singer. The doc, simply titled Whitney, shows its receipts: No one could sing like she could. “Don’t! Let! Me! Cuh-lowse one more doooooor!” The legend jumped out when she performed onstage, endearing her to millions of fans around the world. Behind the scenes was a life she wanted to keep simple, according to her family. Whitney is estate-approved, and includes unreleased recordings, home-movie footage, and live performances. (Last summer’s Showtime documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me was not.) See Whitney in theaters July 6.

Watch Now

  1. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
  2. How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
  3. The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
  4. 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
  5. How to Protect Your Facebook Data
  6. Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
  7. 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
  8. 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
  9. Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
  10. Dogs Review Isle of Dogs
  11. How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack
  12. The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture
This Trailer for Whitney Shows the Receipts
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.