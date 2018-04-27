This Trailer for Whitney Shows the Receipts

How much do you miss Whitney Houston? She was the “greatest female entertainer of the 20th century,” according to a fan quoted in the trailer for Miramax’s new documentary on the late singer. The doc, simply titled Whitney, shows its receipts: No one could sing like she could. “Don’t! Let! Me! Cuh-lowse one more doooooor!” The legend jumped out when she performed onstage, endearing her to millions of fans around the world. Behind the scenes was a life she wanted to keep simple, according to her family. Whitney is estate-approved, and includes unreleased recordings, home-movie footage, and live performances. (Last summer’s Showtime documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me was not.) See Whitney in theaters July 6.