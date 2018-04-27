This Trailer for Whitney Shows the Receipts
How much do you miss Whitney Houston? She was the “greatest female entertainer of the 20th century,” according to a fan quoted in the trailer for Miramax’s new documentary on the late singer. The doc, simply titled Whitney, shows its receipts: No one could sing like she could. “Don’t! Let! Me! Cuh-lowse one more doooooor!” The legend jumped out when she performed onstage, endearing her to millions of fans around the world. Behind the scenes was a life she wanted to keep simple, according to her family. Whitney is estate-approved, and includes unreleased recordings, home-movie footage, and live performances. (Last summer’s Showtime documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me was not.) See Whitney in theaters July 6.
Watch Now
- Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
- How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
- The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
- 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
- How to Protect Your Facebook Data
- Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
- 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
- 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
- Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
- Dogs Review Isle of Dogs
- How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack
- The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture