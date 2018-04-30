Wendy Williams Knows Where You Can Go If You Think Michelle Wolf Went Too Far

Latest News from Vulture

20 mins ago

Ibiza Trailer: Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, Phoebe Robinson Take a Trip

Richard Madden is there, too!

9:54 a.m.

The Best Songs of 2018 (So Far)

Including Cardi B, the Weeknd, Kasey Musgraves, Beach House, Janelle Monáe, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

9:38 a.m.

Excuse Me, Which Spice Girl Did Justin Timberlake Hook Up With?

Never Have I Ever strikes again!

9:19 a.m.

Mean Girls and SpongeBob Lead the 2018 Tony Nominations

Angels in America, The Band’s Visit, and Harry Potter also made strong showings.

9:07 a.m.

Kanye Explains Why He Likes Trump in New Video, and It’s Exactly What You Think

“Me putting the [MAGA] hat on forces an evolution.”

9:07 a.m.

7 Actresses on Whether The Men of #MeToo Should Get a Path to Redemption

Some prominent Hollywood women at the Tribeca Film Festival gave us their takes.

9:00 a.m.

The Story Behind H. Jon Benjamin’s Failed Children’s Show, Midnight Pajama Jam

“As we kept doing the show, our audience didn’t exactly swell.”

8:30 a.m.

In Her New Book Motherhood, Sheila Heti Confronts an Eternal Female Crossroads

The writer takes up the problem of whether to have a baby in her engrossing autobiographical novel.

12:58 a.m.

John Cena Replaces Dwayne Johnson in Upcoming Action Flick The Janson Directive

All future action stars should have to wrestle The Rock before we let them have a career. Seems like a good litmus test.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Season-Finale Recap: Kill the King

Beth must finally decide: Kill, or be killed?

Yesterday at 10:53 p.m.

NBC Employees Reportedly Felt ‘Forced’ to Sign Letter in Support of Tom Brokaw

“We had no choice, particularly the lower-level staffers.”

Yesterday at 10:31 p.m.

Seth Meyers Confirms Michelle Wolf Is Mean. That’s Why Her WHCD Set Was So Good.

“If you ask me, Sarah Huckabee Sanders got off easy.”

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

The Terror Recap: Paradise Lost

Start your cannibalism countdown!

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Season-Finale Recap: Jax, a Dull Boy

Let’s talk about Jax ostensibly quitting his job at SUR.

Yesterday at 9:50 p.m.

Wendy Williams Knows Where You Can Go If You Think Michelle Wolf Went Too Far

Okay, but what does Rachel Ray have to say about all this?

Yesterday at 8:59 p.m.

‘N Sync Warms Your Little Tween Heart With Their Hollywood Walk of Fame Speeches

There is some part of you that will always want, no, need to see these guys hug.

Yesterday at 8:32 p.m.

Ashley Judd Is Suing Harvey Weinstein for Harassment and Defamation

Among other complaints, Judd is seeking to recoup earnings lost by losing a role in The Lord of the Rings.

Yesterday at 7:48 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Gets a Season Two Release Date

Welcome to your… Polaroid?

Yesterday at 6:55 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Turning Assassin for John Woo’s The Killer

The director is remaking his thriller that previously starred Chow Yun-Fat.

Yesterday at 6:34 p.m.

Michelle Wolf Defends WHCD Jokes: ‘I Didn’t Want to Cater to the Room’

A friend advised her, “Be true to yourself. Never apologize. Burn it to the ground.”