10 mins ago

The Terror Recap: Paradise Lost

Start your cannibalism countdown!

15 mins ago

Vanderpump Rules Season-Finale Recap: Jax, A Dull Boy

Let’s talk about Jax ostensibly quitting his job at SUR.

25 mins ago

Wendy Williams Knows Where You Can Go If You Think Michelle Wolf Went Too Far

Okay, but what does Rachel Ray have to say about all this?

8:59 p.m.

*NSYNC Warms Your Little Tween Heart With Their Hollywood Walk of Fame Speeches

There is some part of you that will always want, no, need to see these guys hug.

8:32 p.m.

Ashley Judd Is Suing Harvey Weinstein For Harassment and Defamation

Among other complaints, Judd is seeking to recoup earnings lost by losing a role in The Lord of The Rings.

7:48 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Gets A Season 2 Release Date

Welcome to your… Polaroid?

6:55 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Turning Assassin For John Woo’s The Killer

The director is remaking his thriller that previously starred Chow Yun-Fat.

6:34 p.m.

Michelle Wolf Will Address The Correspondents’s Dinner With Terry Gross Tomorrow

A friend advised her to, “Be true to yourself. Never apologize. Burn it to the ground.”

5:28 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: May 2018

Fahrenheit 451, Dunkirk, The Tale, and more.

5:24 p.m.

Why the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Should Go On

The dinner has ballooned to an oddball mix of celebs and politicians, but there have been moments where comedy allowed speakers to cut to the truth.

5:17 p.m.

The Faces of 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Saoirse Ronan, Rachel McAdams, the cast of Westworld, and more.

4:49 p.m.

The Unnerving Delights of Atlanta Robbin’ Season

Atlanta’s miraculous second season gives you what you didn’t know you wanted.

4:35 p.m.

Three-Sentence Reviews: John Bradford, David Hockney, and 11 More Shows

Including the new home of White Columns.

4:16 p.m.

Michael B. Jordan May Do Netflix Cyberpunk Tale Failsafe with Joe Robert Cole

It’s based on an obscure, unfinished comics story.

4:11 p.m.

The 43 Best Moments From Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules

Before tonight’s Vanderpump Rules season finale, come remember all of this season’s best moments.

2:43 p.m.

The Best TV Shows of 2018 (So Far)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Wild Wild Country, Queer Eye, and more.

2:09 p.m.

Your One Book, One New York Voting Cheat Sheet

Haven’t read the books in the contest but still really want to vote? Let us help you decide.

1:52 p.m.

The 30 Best Superhero Movies Since Blade

And why Avengers: Infinity War doesn’t make the cut.

1:48 p.m.

Queer Eye’s Antoni Is Writing a Cookbook, in Case You Need Avocado Ideas

The book will have 100 recipes and come out in the spring of next year.

12:58 p.m.

Watch Donald Glover Sway to TLC’s ‘Creep’ in Atlanta Deleted Scene

Oh ah, oh ah, oh ah yeahhhh!