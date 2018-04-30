Wendy Williams Knows Where You Can Go If You Think Michelle Wolf Went Too Far

If you were a Wendy Williams Show audience member earlier today and you think comedian Michelle Wolf went too far in her White House Correspondents’ Dinner monologue this weekend (specifically by joking about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ eye shadow), Wendy kindly asks you to tell your story walking. And to keep walking, all the way to the Rachel Ray taping downstairs, according to a clip reported by Jezebel. Williams will even get you the elevator herself, which is honestly very sweet, since she’s sort of busy hosting her show right now.