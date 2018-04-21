James Marsden Is Bummed He Has Zero Westworld Sex Scenes

Westworld, a wild west odyssey that contains a whole bunch of violent delights having violent ends, is peppered with lots of sex scenes. A whole lot. But if you recall looking back at season one, none of them involved James Marsden’s amiable gunfighter character, Teddy, and honestly? It makes Marsden feel a little sad. “I was anticipating it. I guess nobody wants to see me have sex in the show,” he explained to Stephen Colbert. “I have sex with the eyes. I use my eyes. Since they were taken from me in X-Men, I use them.” To that we say: Yes hello, HBO. It’s us, Vulture. Look at him! You know what you need to do.