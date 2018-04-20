Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

A Perfect Circle Goes Soft and Heavy on Eat the Elephant

An album fit for people, sheep, and sheeple alike.

4:18 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Has Been Spotted, This Time in Bankruptcy Court

You won’t get his emails without a fight!

4:02 p.m.

Allison Mack, Another Smallville Actress, Has Been Arrested for Role in Sex Cult

Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk had been previously accused of working as a recruiter for the cult, but denied the claims.

3:50 p.m.

Of Course Someone Used a Westworld Panel to Pitch Their Screenplay

After offering some run-of-the-mill compliments about Westworld, a questioner admitted that he and his brothers were “huge fans of Interstellar.”

3:48 p.m.

How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?

And how should we treat them when we get them?

3:29 p.m.

Shaggy and Sting Made the Perfect 420 Album

Two incredibly cheesy men got together and made sort of lame, but surprisingly delightful, pop-reggae music.

3:22 p.m.

Pour One Out for Joshua Malina, Who Had to Film His Scandal Death Scene 17 Times

“I famously was always concerned about dying.”

2:49 p.m.

The Stoner Canon: 101 Trippy Movies, Albums, Books, TV Shows, and More

The ultimate guide to experiencing the high.

2:37 p.m.

John Krasinski As Captain America, and Other Actors Who Almost Played Avengers

The MCU could have looked very different with Emily Blunt and Joaquin Phoenix in it.

2:23 p.m.

The Exorcist’s William Friedkin on the Terror of Filming an Actual Exorcism

The Devil and Father Amorth, in theaters this week, follows the titular Vatican exorcist as he performs his ninth exorcism on the same woman.

2:21 p.m.

Barry Jenkins Got Help From Moonlight Playwright on James Baldwin Adaptation

“I think the faces that existed in the time of Baldwin are still present in the New York I see today.”

1:53 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood Turned Down Mean Girls and Is Now Filled With Regret

Tina Fey, she is ready to make amends.

1:49 p.m.

Swedish DJ Avicii Dead at 28

He had retired from touring two years ago, citing health reasons.

1:31 p.m.

Mary Shelley Makes a Polite Period Drama Out of One of History’s Wildest Teens

A miscast Elle Fanning leads this disappointingly bloodless would-be romance.

12:00 p.m.

Wyatt Cenac Wants You to Have a ‘Real Conversation’ About Policing in America

“If you go into the conversation with respect, it doesn’t have to be a shouting match. It doesn’t have to be a pissing contest.”

11:59 a.m.

Ghost Stories Is Your New Must-See Horror Movie

Get ready for some good old-fashioned haunts.

11:49 a.m.

Why Rampage Is the Most Faithful Video-Game Adaptation Ever Made

A look back at how the 1986 video game that inspired the new movie starring Dwayne Johnson became a classic.

11:35 a.m.

Watch Noah Galvin Sing a Dear Evan Hansen Showstopper With Parkland Students

A rendition of “You Will Be Found.”

11:04 a.m.

Revisiting the Controversy Surrounding Scarface

“I told Marty, and Marty said, ‘We’ll go to war with these people.’ And that’s what we did.”

10:58 a.m.

Busy Philipps Will Flip Her Nose Ring Down and Fight You Over Michelle Williams

“I flipped my nose ring down and was like … ‘Should we take this outside?’”