Of Course Someone Used a Westworld Panel to Pitch Their Screenplay

Forget everything you’ve heard about the one single audience question that brought the Tribeca Film Festival’s Westworld panel to a screeching halt. “Excruciating?” Try high-brow performance art! After offering some run-of-the-mill compliments about the show, the anonymous questioner admitted that he and his brothers were “huge fans of Interstellar,” the Christopher Nolan movie written by Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan. Interstellar opened to mixed reviews at the time, but has proven to be a master of the long game (Timothée Chalamet! Jessica Chastain! Timothée Chalamet’s Matthew McConaughey impression!). Then, to audience grumbles, the person said he and his brother were “actually inspiring [sic] screenwriters as well,” who hope to “actually show our screenplay to [Jonathan Nolan].” Life is short, audience questions are always deeply terrible, and we should let this guy shoot his shot!