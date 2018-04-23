The Many Timelines of Westworld Season Two, Explained

Photo: HBO

The first season of HBO’s Westworld played with its sci-fi narrative by cutting back and forth across different time periods, most notably between two characters — Jimmi Simpson’s white-hat William and Ed Harris’s Man in Black — who ended up being the same guy. Eagle-eyed fans picked up on the twist almost immediately, even as the first season unfolded across three major timelines, but in season two, the mysteries will be a bit harder to deduce. From what we saw in Sunday night’s premiere episode, “Journey Into Night,” Westworld is up to its old tricks again, and they’re already knottier than ever. Let’s break down exactly what is happening when — but be warned, it’s only going to get more complicated from here.

Timeline No. 1: Dolores and Arnold

The Westworld season premiere begins in the distant past, with a scene that’s shot in a different aspect ratio than the rest of the episode. Roughly four decades ago, we see Arnold and Dolores discuss the nature of humanity and dreams, although the tone of the conversation is notably different than it was in season one. Arnold often spoke to Dolores about what it means to be human last season, but the roles have been reversed here as Dolores asks the questions. Of course, this is designed to reflect the reversed roles after the host uprising. After killing Dr. Robert Ford and sparking revolution, Dolores is more in control, and this memory strengthens that theme.

Timeline No. 2: Bernard and Strand

Waking up on a beach, Bernard — well, maybe Bernard — meets a Delos power broker named Strand, who indicates that it’s been two weeks since Dolores’s massacre. Strand needs information from Bernard, and the episode follows that quest for information as Strand’s team cleans up the mess from the revolution and searches for … something. At the end of the hour, they arrive at a lake filled with dead hosts (including Teddy) and Bernard takes responsibility for whatever happened here, saying, “I … I killed them. All of them.” This near-future timeline clearly takes place after the rest of the episode.

Timeline No. 3: The Revolution

The bulk of “Journey Into Night” takes place shortly after the massacre as Dolores and Teddy chase their revolutionary aims, Charlotte and Bernard flee to a secret laboratory and search for the Peter Abernathy host, Maeve and Hector take Lee Sizemore as their prisoner, and the Man in Black finally begins playing the game of his dreams. The big question here: Are there multiple timelines within this narrative? Are the events not unfolding simultaneously? It’s certainly possible, although there isn’t much evidence to suggest that quite yet. Westworld is sure to dole out more details each week, so perhaps we’ll find out after next Sunday’s episode, “Reunion.”