Thandie Newton Will Also Get Equal Pay for Westworld Season 3

Come get your well deserved money, Maeve. Following her co-star, Evan Rachel Wood, confirming she would be receiving equal pay to her male co-stars Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris for the third season of Westworld, Thandie Newton has confirmed she, too, will be receiving the same pay raise. “They’re all happening right now, and yeah, we’re all equal across the board,” Newton told Vanity Fair. “It’s really exciting. It’s unprecedented. It’s—goodness; it shatters so much calcified pain, resentment, frustration. It just shatters it.” In fact, Newton is so impressed with HBO paving the way for equal pay that she’ll refuse to commit to future projects that actively seek to pay men more than women for same-billed performances. “I wouldn’t do anything if it didn’t. Definitely not,” she added. “Fuck that. It literally sets a precedent, and [HBO is] leading the way, which is amazing.”

Newton and Wood’s revelations come after HBO executive Casey Bloys announced earlier this month that the network went back and fixed all pay disparities in its shows, as a “direct result” of the Time’s Up movement and encouragement from Reese Witherspoon. “We just finished our process where we went through and made sure that there were no inappropriate disparities in pay,” Boys explained, “and where there were, if we found any, we corrected it going forward.”