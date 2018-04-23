What’s Leaving Hulu: May 2018

Photo: New Line Cinema

This Month’s Highlights

Leaving May 31

If you’re feeling mad about health insurance: John Q.

In this 2002 thriller, Denzel Washington plays the titular John Q., a man who is backed into a corner when his son needs urgent heart surgery but is completely stonewalled by insurance companies. When there’s no other choice left to save his son, John decides to take the hospital hostage in order to get his son the care he needs. An indictment of the health-care system, it’s hard to believe John Q. got made because it’s so angry and specific in its target — a target that’s still valid and present and thriving. It’s strange we don’t talk about this movie more. Every time I pay my insurance premiums, I think about John Q. Leaving May 31.

Leaving May 31

For a heaping dose of inspiration: He Named Me Malala

One of the most purely good things to happen in recent years is the rise of Malala Yousafzai, and her activism for the education of young women. After the teenage Nobel Prize laureate survived an assassination attempt, she became a modern hero, her first name evoking her one-woman crusade in the face of fear and oppression. If you haven’t seen He Named Me Malala, the 2015 documentary about her life and work, check it out before it leaves Hulu. Leaving May 31.

Leaving May 31

Because kids’ movies are wild: Fluke

I’m gonna level with you here: I’ve never seen Fluke. But one of the unsung pleasures of the streaming era is how easily you can indulge in bizarre stuff without much investment. Like Fluke. I know about this movie because, when I was younger, my sister told me about it and I thought she was 100 percent making it up. She described a movie about a dog who thinks he is a man and tries to help a family because he actually is their dead father reincarnated but can’t remember all of his past life. Not only is Fluke real, but it stars Matthew Modine as the dog, and it has a trailer that works extremely hard to hide that it’s about a man-dog — and completely obscures the fact that these dogs talk. Anybody wanna watch Fluke with me? Leaving May 31.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Leaving May 31

• 1984

• The Accused

• A Feast at Midnight

• Antitrust

• The Big Wedding

• Boulevard

• Branded

• Breakdown

• Captivity

• Chaplin

• Diablo

• The Doors

• Earth Girls Are Easy

• Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

• Finder’s Fee

• Fluke

• Forces of Nature

• Fred: The Movie

• Fred: Night of the Living Fred

• Fred 3: Camp Fred

• The Glass Shield

• Glitter

• Gordy

• Happythankyoumoreplease

• Harriet the Spy

• Hart’s War

• He Named Me Malala

• Hesher

• High School

• Honey

• Honey 2

• Jack Goes Boating

• Jennifer 8

• John Q.

• Kingpin

• Love Crimes

• Show of Force

• Manhattan

• Manny

• The Million Dollar Hotel

• National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

• National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

• No Stranger Than Love

• Outlaws and Angels

• The Pick-up Artist

• Regarding Henry

• The Secret of N.I.M.H.

• Southie

• Sprung

• The Thomas Crown Affair

• Wristcutters: A Love Story