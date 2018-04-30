What’s New on Netflix: May 2018

Photo: Disney/Pixar

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our May 2018 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available May 29

For families who give good hugs: Coco

Sometimes you just need to gather your closest loved ones together and have a good cry, and that’s where Pixar’s latest is more than happy to oblige. Coco pulls off what all best Pixar films do: use bright colors, sprightly humor, and a mountain of creativity (here put towards visualizing Mexican folklore’s Land of the Dead) in the service of moving themes. What starts out as a story about a kid who wants to play music against his family’s wishes turns into a case study in how to talk to kids about death. And the music is phenomenal, too. Available May 29.

Available May 4

For those who major in stirring the pot: Dear White People: Vol. 2

The second season of Justin Simien’s lightning-rod college satire will pass right by completely without incident, right? Especially since, judging by the trailer, Dear White People season two will grapple with alt-right campus groups, police use of force on black students, and queer sex of every stripe. Netflix might want to consider issuing pamphlets with each new episode about how to talk about each new episode. Available May 4.

Available May 5

For Francophiles and art lovers everywhere: Faces Places

Agnès Varda is back in business, baby! The nonagenarian godmother of the French New Wave returned last year with a buoyant, charming, impossible-to-resist documentary in which she and the hip young muralist JR criss-crossed the French countryside to deliver art to the people. Faces Places is not only a pure celebration of art in everyday life, it’s also the perfect gateway into Varda’s lifetime of cinematic innovation. Available May 5.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TV Shows

Available May 1

• Queens of Comedy: Season 1

• Simon: Season 1

• Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

Available May 3

• Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Available May 4

• A Little Help with Carol Burnett

• Busted!: Season 1

• Dear White People: Vol. 2

• Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

• The Rain: Season 1

Available May 11

• Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

• Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

• Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

• The Who Was? Show: Season 1

Available May 15

• The Game 365: Seasons 15–16

• Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

• Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14

Available May 18

• Inspector Gadget: Season 4

Available May 19

• Scandal: Season 7

Available May 21

• Señora Acero: Season 4

Available May 22

• Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

• Shooter: Season 2

• Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Available May 23

• Explained

Available May 24

• Fauda: Season 2

Available May 25

• The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

• Trollhunters: Part 3

Available May 27

• The Break with Michelle Wolf

Available May 30

• Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

Available May 31

• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

Available May TBD

• Arrow: Season 6

• Dynasty: Season 1

• The Flash: Season 4

• Riverdale: Season 2

• Supernatural: Season 1

Movies

Available May 1

• 27: Gone Too Soon

• A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

• Amelie

• Beautiful Girls

• The Bourne Ultimatum

• The Carter Effect

• The Clapper

• Darc

• God’s Own Country

• Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

• Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

• Hellboy II: The Golden Army

• High School Musical 3: Senior Year

• John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

• Mr. Woodcock

• My Perfect Romance

• Pocoyo & Cars

• Pocoyo & The Space Circus

• The Reaping

• Reasonable Doubt

• Red Dragon

• Scream 2

• Shrek

• Sliding Doors

• Sometimes

• The Strange Name Movie

Available May 2

• Jailbreak

Available May 4

• Anon

• End Game

• Forgive Us Our Debts

• Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

• Manhunt

• No Estoy Loca

Available May 5

• Faces Places

Available May 8

• Desolation

• Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

Available May 9

• Dirty Girl

Available May 11

• The Kissing Booth

Available May 13

• Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

Available May 14

• The Phantom of the Opera

Available May 15

• Only God Forgives

Available May 16

• The 40-Year-Old Virgin

• 89

• The Kingdom

• Mamma Mia!

• Wanted

Available May 18

• Cargo

• Catching Feelings

Available May 19

• Bridge to Terabithia

• Small Town Crime

Available May 20

• Some Kind of Beautiful

Available May 22

• Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

Available May 24

• Survivors Guide to Prison

Available May 25

• Ibiza

• Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Available May 26

• Sara’s Notebook

Available May 29

• Coco

Available May 31

• Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story