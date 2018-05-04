Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

10 Wonderfully Eccentric Indie Films Streaming for Free

Founded by Kentucker Audley, NoBudge.com showcases small, quirky independent films – several of which will be screening next week at the Nitehawk.

3:58 p.m.

HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 Trailer: Burn Baby Burn, Literature Inferno!

We’re getting sweaty already.

3:38 p.m.

Everything We Know About Cardi B’s Debut Album, Invasion of Privacy

Will Beyoncé be on it? What does she say about Offset? All your burning questions answered.

3:22 p.m.

Blockers Is a Raunchy Farce That’s Fundamentally Sweet

Beneath the whacking, smutty, in-your-face teen sex farce, Blockers is a mature, thoughtful exploration of parental responsibility.

3:00 p.m.

Your Guide to TV’s British Period Dramas, Sorted Chronologically by Era

Everything from the Viking Age to post–World War II.

2:36 p.m.

An iPad Is Blessed by Meryl Streep’s Touch in Her First Big Little Lies Photo

What a nice wig.

2:33 p.m.

Kenneth Lonergan Says Casey Affleck Has Been ‘Treated Abominably’ Amid #MeToo

“People really don’t what they are talking about, I’m afraid.”

2:24 p.m.

Jersey Shore: An Oral History

“It was like zebras in the Serengeti. We wanted to see this in action. Where does that happen? The Jersey Shore.”

2:19 p.m.

Tinashe on Finally Releasing Joyride, Setbacks, and Taking Control

“I don’t want people to look at it as I’m a prisoner in my [record] deal because that’s not accurate.”

2:14 p.m.

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay Will Make You Giggle With New Netflix Series

Dead to Me sounds like a (dark) hoot.

1:56 p.m.

Cy Twombly and the Transporting Power of Art That Barely Uses the Tools of Art

Scribbles, jots, smears, and smudges that make my knees buckle.

1:46 p.m.

Embrace Adam Driver’s Mustache in The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Trailer

Get your first look at a movie that’s taken 20 years to make.

1:05 p.m.

Lean on Pete Is a Worthy Addition to the Tragic Horse Movie Genre

Andrew Haigh’s film about a displaced teen and his horse overstays its welcome, but has plenty to say about care and neglect.

11:14 a.m.

NYC Stories: Laura Gómez’s NYC Blackout Experience Was Actually Heartwarming

The Orange Is the New Black actress holds fond memories of the night it happened.

10:57 a.m.

Sandra Oh’s Killing Eve Gets a Second Season Before Its First Episode Airs

The show premieres this Sunday.

10:37 a.m.

John Cena Responds to the Rock’s Threats, Welcomes an Ass-Cleaning

“Your threat to me is you wanna clean my butt? Um, okay pal, you got the job.”

9:55 a.m.

There Might Be an Ice Battle Between Adam Rippon and Tonya Harding on DWTS

Next season is all about athletes.

9:30 a.m.

Luann de Lesseps Apologizes for Her Diana Ross Costume, Denies It Was Blackface

“I didn’t add anything, or would ever dream of doing a blackface.”

9:24 a.m.

How Jane the Virgin’s Cancer Story Came Together

And the endgame of the show.

9:09 a.m.

Lorde Covers St. Vincent’s ‘New York,’ Achieves Peak Ethereal Cool Girl

Lorde and Jack Antonoff performed it together.