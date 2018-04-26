Will Paris Hilton Go on Tour?

During the Tribeca Film Festival, Paris Hilton and director Bert Marcus stopped by to play the classic game of “It’s a Yes or No Question, It’s Truly Not That Complicated.” While doing so, they reflect back on Hilton’s music career and hint at the possibility of her going on tour.

Their film, The American Meme, features the likes of Paris Hilton, the Fat Jew, and Emily Ratajkowski. Its unique lens provides an intimate look into the everyday lives of these celebrities and exposes the ups and downs that come with being a social-media influencer.