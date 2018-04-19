Latest News from Vulture

12:20 a.m.

Will Smith Does Quite the Michael Jackson Impression

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tells the story of meeting the King of Pop in a closet.

Yesterday at 11:22 p.m.

Mary Shelley Is Nat Geo’s Genius In the Show’s Third Season

The anthology series has previously dedicated seasons to Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Dead Ends

The risks and obstacles keep on piling up for Elizabeth.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Everything Meghan Markle Does in Her Final Season on Suits

A running list.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Thx for Nothing

I will never not be amused by Sonja Tremont Morgan.

Yesterday at 9:56 p.m.

New York Magazine Story ‘Worst Roommate Ever’ Becoming a Movie And A Series

Blumhouse is developing it simultaneously for both big and smalls screens.

Yesterday at 9:33 p.m.

Kanye West Discovers Writing a Book Is Not a Financial Opportunity

He’s become a zen Twitter guru.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

Cosby Defense’s Key Witness Says the Comedian Is Being Framed

Cosby’s defense team kicked off their case in a big way today.

Yesterday at 9:06 p.m.

Netflix Cancels Crime Drama Seven Seconds

The series starred Regina King and ran for 10 episodes.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Matthew Broderick As the Baddest Bad Guy, in The Seafarer

An actor known for friendly roles plays the Devil.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: And I Am Telling You I’m Not Dying

It’s a testament to Riverdale’s craziness that this very fun musical episode feels so natural.

Yesterday at 6:44 p.m.

Claire Danes Confirms The End of Homeland As You Know It

Danes is moving on, but Showtime may try to keep the show alive.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Here’s Why Musicians Refused to Induct Dire Straits Into the Rock Hall

The sultans of snub news cycle continues.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

All of Riverdale’s Musical Numbers, Ranked by Horniness

Who could forget Betty singing “Mad World” during the world’s most depressing striptease?

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Cary Elwes Will Be a ‘Slick and Sleazy’ Politician in Stranger Things Season 3

Good luck, Hawkins!

Yesterday at 4:07 p.m.

Tina Fey Can Have It All, Will Host the Saturday Night Live Finale

Bring your night cheese.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

Why Riverdale Chose to Stage Carrie for Its Musical Episode

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells the behind-the-scenes story of Riverdale High’s big show.

Yesterday at 3:24 p.m.

Publisher Backs Up Janice Dickinson’s Claim That Cosby Rape Was Cut From Memoir

Judith Regan admitted to editing the rape out of the book.

Yesterday at 2:36 p.m.

Scandal Was a Show That Broke Ground Like It Was No Big Deal

It was a rare revolutionary TV drama that never became full of itself.

Yesterday at 2:02 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent on What the Deal Is With Her Baby Bottle

Does it really help anxiety? Did James and Kristen really hook up?