Will Smith Does Quite the Michael Jackson Impression

The first and only time the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air met the King of Pop they were in a utility closet. This fact alone should probably be enough to make you want to hear Will Smith’s delightful story about his fateful meeting with Michael Jackson, which the actor uploaded onto his YouTube page. However, if you need more of an incentive to enjoy the four minute video, know that Suge Knight played a pivotal part in their encounter and that Smith commits completely to his Michael Jackson-in-a-closet impersonation. He’s also aided in his storytelling with drawings, because why not?