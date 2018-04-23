Latest News from Vulture

12:56 a.m.

The Symbiote Is All Smiles in the New Venom Trailer

This is at least a little bit on you, Jenny Slate.

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

Oh Yeah, You’ll Probably Like That New Janelle Monáe ‘I Like That’ Music Video

And if you don’t, well, that’s really more of a you problem.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Aaron Sorkin Addresses the West Wing Reboot Rumor We Will Never Stop Bringing Up

“Incredibly, the show has a legacy. The last thing I would want to do is harm that.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Recap: You Can’t Go Home Again

We better put Beth/Rio Makeout Watch on indefinite hold.

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

The Wildest Stories Jamie Foxx Told at the Tribeca Film Festival

Including the time Sidney Poitier and Oprah set him straight.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

The Terror Recap: We Didn’t Start the Fire

The climax of “A Mercy” feels biblical in proportion.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Spangly Pleasures of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Is it Ibsen? No. Does it work on its own terms? Absolutely.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

Fast and Furious Cartoon Explodes Through Wall, Drifts Into Netflix Queue

Or as DreamWorks should call it, Teenage Mutant Tony Toretto

Yesterday at 8:11 p.m.

Prince’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Hospital, Walgreens

The suit alleges the singer received improper care at a medical center after an overdose forced his private plane to land in Moline, Illinois.

Yesterday at 6:41 p.m.

The Best Westworld Fan Theories About the Season-Two Premiere

Why is Bernard acting so weird?

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

Netflix’s Rachel Dolezal Documentary Comes Down Hard on Its Subject

The filmmakers even discussed leaving her out of the film entirely to focus on Dolezal’s ability to stir outrage.

Yesterday at 6:05 p.m.

We’re Getting an Unreleased Prince Album This Fall

More contents from his storied vault will soon see the light of day.

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Defends #TimesUp Amid Asia Argento’s Criticisms

“No one is unwelcome.”

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

The Many Timelines of Westworld Season Two, Explained

A simple guide to Westworld’s very confusing chronology.

Yesterday at 5:33 p.m.

Lethal Weapon Is Reportedly Facing Recasting Due to Co-lead’s Toxic Behavior

Clayne Crawford has created “a hostile environment” for the popular series.

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City Friendships, Her New Movie Blue Night

“But, no, there is no catfight, there never has been a catfight.”

Yesterday at 4:37 p.m.

A Serious Critique of the MCU’s Off-Duty Fashion

A thoughtful conversation about how many of our heroes are committing the crime of dad jeans — including makeover suggestions.

Yesterday at 4:23 p.m.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Had to Bomb Onstage Before She Could Play a Comedian

“I’d be like, okay, you guys didn’t like that one.”

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

Bill Cosby Will Not Take the Stand in His Sexual-Assault Retrial

The defense rested its case today.

Yesterday at 2:40 p.m.

Kanye Professes Love for Trump, Defends Conservative Pundit in New Interview

He also reveals his 2016 hospitalization was due to opioid addiction.