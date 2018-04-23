Quiet, fives. A former six is talking. In the brand-new music video for her recently released song “I Like That,” Janelle Monáe makes it very clear she’s come too far, and been an android too long, to care if anyone else likes what she likes. Like, for example, letting all those doves into a movie theater. She’s into it! Aesthetics-wise, Monáe is giving you “Gilead from The Handmaid’s Tale, after women overthrow the patriarchy and resuscitate the environment,” which is the new florals for spring. Speaking of which, Monáe’s new album Dirty Computer drops this Friday, April 27.