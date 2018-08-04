Your Next Netflix Binge May Require You to Learn About Cricket

Just a heads up, you may want to get started on the Wikipedia page about cricket. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has partnered with Condé Nast Entertainment to create a reality show documenting the most successful cricket team in the Indian Premier League (that’s for cricket), the Mumbai Indians (a cricket team). The series will give viewers a behind the scenes look at the IPL2018 tournament (a cricket tournament), following the players on and off the field for the 2018 season leading up to the final. The Mumbai Indians hope to take home the championship for a fourth time, which would be a record (a cricket record.)

THR reports that Netflix hopes the show will help them to gain subscribers in the Indian market where they’ve been expanding since 2016. But the show will be available in 190 countries, including the United States. So for Americans, this could be a great opportunity to learn about what is actually the second most watched sport in the world. Because look, I hate that I’m the one who has to tell you this, but the World Series has basically nothing to do with the rest of the world. I know.