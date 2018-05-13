13 Reasons Why has announced it will no longer hold the Los Angeles premiere for its second season after at least ten people were killed at a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas on Friday. “Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence,” Netflix said in a statement. “In light of today’s tragedy, we are canceling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight.” The show, which launched its second season today, deals with multiple traumatic issues affecting teens. The first season left off with one student appearing to be plotting a mass school shooting. The latest season now begins with a strong disclaimer advising some viewers not to watch the show due to its triggering content.