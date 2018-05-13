Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

The new season of 13 Reasons Why features a scene that evokes the #MeToo movement, with several women giving testimonies in court about their experiences of sexual misconduct. But creator Brian Yorkey now says that scene was nearly left on the cutting room floor. He tells EW that because the season was written before the deluge of Hollywood predators being taken down, but was filmed as the stories were unfolding and now premieres in the thick of it, Yorkey feared the scene might read like the show was “parodying” the movement and originally omitted the sequence. “What happened in real life was so much more powerful than anything we could do dramatically that I felt like I didn’t want to seem to be piling on,” he says. But when female higher-ups on the show caught wind of the scene’s deletion, they and their male co-workers protested for its inclusion. Yorkey says, “There was an outcry from our executive producers and our executives, many of whom are women. They were right, and I’m really glad it’s in there because it’s such a cool moment.”